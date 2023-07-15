Technology

Infinix GT 10 Pro+ will have Nothing Phone (2)-like design

Written by Akash Pandey July 15, 2023 | 07:12 pm 2 min read

The Infinix GT 10 Pro+ will have a glass back with LEDs

Infinix is planning to introduce two new smartphones dubbed Infinix GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+. The models have appeared in hands-on images shared on Twitter by tipster Abhishek Yadav. While the Pro model appears to be having a polycarbonate back, the Pro+ can be seen with a glass back, showcasing the internal components—something similar to Nothing's style philosophy.

Why does this story matter?

A few days ago, renowned tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that Infinix is planning to introduce a new smartphone under a completely new GT series, and it would look very similar to the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) models. Two days after his tip-off, we are now getting hands-on images of the device. As per Sharma, the phone will launch in India next month.

The devices will sport a Full-HD+ screen

Going by the images that have surfaced on the web, both Infinix GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+ will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. They may get side-mounted and in-display fingerprint readers, respectively. The Pro model may settle for an LCD panel, whereas the Pro+ variant may get an AMOLED screen, with both providing a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution.

They will offer a 108MP primary rear camera

The Infinix GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+ will have a triple camera arrangement on the rear, headlined by a 108MP main sensor. On the front, the handsets will feature a 32MP camera.

MediaTek chipsets will be on board

The Infinix GT 10 Pro will use Dimensity 1300 chip, as opposed to the Dimensity 8050 SoC on the GT 10 Pro+. They will offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Both handsets will boot Android 13-based XOS. Under the hood, they will have a 5,000mAh battery. Details on the charging speed are scarce at the moment.

Price and availability

Infinix will announce the GT 10 Pro+ in India in August, as per Sharma. The device will be more reasonably priced compared to the Nothing Phone (2), claims the tipster. The GT 10 Pro may also launch alongside.