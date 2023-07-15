Technology

OnePlus Nord 3 v/s OnePlus 11R: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey July 15, 2023 | 06:52 pm 3 min read

The OnePlus Nord 3 and 11R pack dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

The OnePlus Nord 3 will go on sale starting at midnight. It is a solid pick under Rs. 40,000, with lots of new-age features and specifications. Aside from Nord 3, we have another OnePlus phone which sits in the same price range—the OnePlus 11R. Both phones have smooth displays, capable cameras, and reliable hardware. But which one should you get? Let's find out:

The phones have an Alert Slider

The OnePlus Nord 3 and 11R sport a top-centered punch-hole and an under-display fingerprint reader. Both phones have ​an Alert Slider on the right side. The Nord 3 is marginally thinner (8.1mm v/s 8.7mm) and lighter (193.5g v/s 204g). On the rear, the Nord 3 has two camera cut-outs and dual LEDs. The 11R features a circular module, similar to OnePlus 11.

Both phones sport a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The OnePlus Nord 3 and 11R offer a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi pixel density. Both devices offer 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ certification, and 1,440Hz PWM Dimming. A peak brightness of 1,450-nits is common. The Nord 3 comes in Mistry Green and Tempest Gray. The 11R is offered in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black trims.

The devices have a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The OnePlus Nord 3 and 11R have a triple camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 primary, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, they have a 16MP camera on the front.

They have a 5,000mAh battery on board

The OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the 11R gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both devices have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology. They boot Android 13 with OxygenOS skin. The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. However, the 11R supports slightly faster charging (100W v/s 80W) than Nord 3.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 3 comes in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. The 11R costs Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 44,999 for its 16GB/256GB trim. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 ICICI Bank discount on both models.

Which one should you pick?

The OnePlus Nord 3 and 11R have a nearly similar set of specifications including the display, cameras, RAM/storage configuration, and battery. Apart from the chipset, there's nothing that makes the 11R superior to Nord 3. However, looking at the massive price difference, this difference is not a deal breaker. If you have a tight budget, go for Nord 3 otherwise pick the 11R.