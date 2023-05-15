Technology

OPPO F23 5G goes official in India: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey May 15, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

The OPPO F23 5G supports SBC, AAC, aptX HD, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs

OPPO has introduced its latest 5G smartphone for the Indian market, which goes by the name, OPPO F23 5G. As for the highlights, the device sports a 120Hz display, a 64MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It targets mid-budget buyers seeking a phone with fifth-generation connectivity and a decent set of specifications. However, is it worth considering? Let's find out.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

OPPO F23 5G has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted biometric reader. The handset sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 391ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 680-nits peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.2mm thick, and weighs 192g. You get two colorways to choose from, including Cool Black and Bold Gold.

A 64MP main camera is onboard

The OPPO F23 5G features triple rear cameras, comprising 64MP (f/1.7) main shooter, 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and 2MP (f/3.3) microlens, along with an LED flash. You can click selfies using its 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

The handset allows for 67W fast-charging

The OPPO F23 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device boots Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Connectivity duties are handled by Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 (BLE), GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO F23 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO F23 5G comes in a sole 8GB/256GB configuration, which is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is currently up for pre-order via OPPO's official site and Amazon. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,500 bank discount and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Should you consider the new OPPO F-series smartphone?

The OPPO F23 5G seems overpriced. It has nothing much to offer in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, except for the features and specifications of entry-level 5G smartphones. The latest model doesn't justify its price tag due to run-of-the-mill specifications, average cameras, mediocre chipset, and slow RAM/storage formats. You can get the feature-rich POCO F5 at this price point, after applying some bank offers.