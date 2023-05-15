OPPO F23 5G goes official in India: Should you buy
OPPO has introduced its latest 5G smartphone for the Indian market, which goes by the name, OPPO F23 5G. As for the highlights, the device sports a 120Hz display, a 64MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It targets mid-budget buyers seeking a phone with fifth-generation connectivity and a decent set of specifications. However, is it worth considering? Let's find out.
The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
OPPO F23 5G has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted biometric reader. The handset sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 391ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 680-nits peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.2mm thick, and weighs 192g. You get two colorways to choose from, including Cool Black and Bold Gold.
A 64MP main camera is onboard
The OPPO F23 5G features triple rear cameras, comprising 64MP (f/1.7) main shooter, 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and 2MP (f/3.3) microlens, along with an LED flash. You can click selfies using its 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.
The handset allows for 67W fast-charging
The OPPO F23 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device boots Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Connectivity duties are handled by Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 (BLE), GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.
OPPO F23 5G: Pricing and availability
The OPPO F23 5G comes in a sole 8GB/256GB configuration, which is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is currently up for pre-order via OPPO's official site and Amazon. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,500 bank discount and up to six months of no-cost EMI.
Should you consider the new OPPO F-series smartphone?
The OPPO F23 5G seems overpriced. It has nothing much to offer in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, except for the features and specifications of entry-level 5G smartphones. The latest model doesn't justify its price tag due to run-of-the-mill specifications, average cameras, mediocre chipset, and slow RAM/storage formats. You can get the feature-rich POCO F5 at this price point, after applying some bank offers.