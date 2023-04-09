Technology

POCO C51 v/s C55: Which budget smartphone should you pick

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 09, 2023

Choosing a budget smartphone has always been a laborious task for price-conscious buyers. One can only wonder which device they should consider under Rs. 10,000, given the market's glut of offerings from the same or different brands. POCO, which is quite a popular online smartphone brand, is offering two new C-series models in India, dubbed C51 and C55. Let's find out which is better.

The POCO C51 and C55 have a waterdrop notch design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. They sport a leather-like design at the back. The C51 gets a 6.52-inch, whereas the C55 offers a marginally larger 6.71-inch LCD screen, both with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The C55 is brighter (534-nits v/s 400-nits) than C51.

The POCO C51 features an 8MP (f/2.0) main and an unspecified secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. The POCO C55 packs a 50MP (f/1.8) primary and a depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, both phones house a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The POCO C51 gets an Helio G36 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The POCO C55 houses an Helio G85 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Both devices support up to 1TB of expandable storage. They boot Android 13 (Go Edition) and Android 12-based MIUI 13, respectively. Under the hood, they have a 5,000mAh battery.

The POCO C51 comes in a lone 4GB/64GB configuration which costs Rs. 9,999. The device will be available via Flipkart starting April 10. On the first day of sale, the phone will retail for Rs. 7,799. The POCO C55 is now selling via Flipkart at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively.

The POCO C51 comes with a newer Android OS version. It will be sold with Rs. 2,200 discount on the first day of sale. On the contrary, the POCO C55 offers an IP52-rated splash-resistant body, a bigger and brighter display, a higher resolution main camera, and more RAM and storage. If you are okay with Android 12, go for the POCO C55.