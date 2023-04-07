Technology

POCO C51 launched in India at Rs. 10,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 07, 2023, 12:21 pm 2 min read

The POCO C51 offers 3GB of virtual RAM (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has introduced C51 as its latest affordable handset in the Indian market. As for the highlights, the phone gets an HD+ screen, dual rear cameras, expandable storage of up to 1TB, the latest Android OS, and a 5,000mAh battery. It bears a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the lone 4GB/64GB model, which will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting April 10.

Why does this story matter?

The POCO C51 sits below the recently launched POCO C55, which is receiving a great response in the online market.

The new model succeeds the POCO C31, which is quite popular in the budget smartphone market considering its ratings and reviews on Flipkart.

The POCO C51 will attract customers seeking a device with decent performance and a budget-friendly price tag.

The handset sports an HD+ LCD panel

The POCO C51 has a waterdrop notch design, a leather-like finish, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Design-wise, it is similar to the POCO C50 that was launched in January. The phone gets a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Power Black and Royal Blue colors.

It offers an 8MP primary camera

The POCO C51 has a dual camera setup featuring an 8MP (f/2.0) main snapper and an unspecified secondary camera, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it is fitted with a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO C51 houses a MediaTek Helio G36 chip, with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB). The device boots the lighter 'Go Edition' of Android 13. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 10W charging. Connectivity duties on the 4G phone are handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a micro-USB port.

POCO C51: Pricing and availability

The POCO C51 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting April 10. Buyers can grab it at Rs. 7,799 on the first day of the open sale.