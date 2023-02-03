Technology

Samsung S23 Ultra's pre-bookings open: 5 reasons to order now

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 03, 2023, 04:58 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy S23 Ultra can shoot 8K videos at 30fps via main rear camera

Samsung's latest top-tier flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is currently up for pre-orders in India via the brand's official website. The device starts at Rs. 1,24,999, making it Rs. 15,000 costlier compared to S22 Ultra's launch price. But considering the hardware upgrades as well as the existing offers, you might want to buy it. Here are five reasons to order the S23 Ultra now.

Reason #1: You can save up to Rs. 59,880

The Galaxy S23 Ultra costs Rs. 1,24,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,54,999, for 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations, respectively. Samsung is offering up to Rs. 59,880 exchange discount, including Rs. 8,000 upgrade bonus. Buyers will get a 25W travel adapter and wireless charger, costing Rs. 4,298, for free. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch4 (LTE) and Buds2, worth Rs. 47,999, will be available at Rs. 4,999.

Reason #2: Top-notch display with Corning's latest Gorilla Glass protection

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in four standard as well as Samsung Exclusive colorways

The Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a top-centered punch-hole, curved edges, an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader, an aluminum frame, IP68-rated water resistance, and built-in stylus. The device boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,750-nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Reason #3: A powerful 200MP main camera with OIS

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts industry-leading camera hardware. There is a new 200MP (f/1.7, OIS, Laser AF) ISOCELL HP2 main sensor, assisted by a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide shooter, 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. Up front, it flaunts a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Reason #4: Qualcomm's custom-tuned flagship processor for Galaxy

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Reason #5: It's better than the critically-acclaimed Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra may have retained the look and feel of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it is undoubtedly better than its predecessor. The device gets better display protection, higher-resolution primary snapper, improved selfie camera, Qualcomm's latest flagship, and better RAM and storage formats.

Should you pre-book the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The S23 Ultra is a costly deal, but considering the benefits, it might be a great pick for anyone coming from Galaxy S21 Ultra or even an iPhone 13. The device has plenty of new-age features and a range of camera features, including enhanced Astrophotography. Compared to its predecessor, it also gets improved CPU, GPU, and NPU performance by 34%, 41%, and 49%, respectively.