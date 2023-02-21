Technology

POCO C55 launched in India at Rs. 9,500: Check specifications

POCO C55 launched in India at Rs. 9,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 21, 2023, 01:02 pm 2 min read

The POCO C55 gets IP52 water resistance (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has introduced C55 as its latest budget smartphone for Indian buyers. The newest offering from the brand starts at Rs. 9,499 for its 4GB/64GB configuration. As for the highlights, the device gets an HD+ screen, a 50MP main camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be up for grabs in the country starting February 28.

Why does this story matter?

POCO has re-shifted its focus on the budget smartphone segment in India, following the launch of the X5 Pro 5G.

The C55 model is aimed at first-time buyers seeking an entry-level device with run-of-the-mill specifications and features. It takes on the Samsung, Realme, and Infinix models in its segment.

The device aims to attract customers with its affordable price, stylish looks, and gaming-focused chip.

The handset comes with a 60Hz LCD panel

The POCO C55 has a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a full-width camera bump that houses a fingerprint sensor. The back also gets a leather-like stitch design. The phone sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (720x1650 pixels) LCD screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 534-nits of brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 268ppi pixel density.

It has a 50MP primary camera

The POCO C55 gets a 50MP (f/1.8) main rear camera along with a depth sensor and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The phone can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps via front and rear snappers.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO C55 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (up to 1TB expandable). The handset boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. On the connectivity end, it gets support for 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO C55: Pricing and availability

The POCO C55 is offered in Power Black, Cool Blue, and Forest Green colorways. It is priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,999 for its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations. The device will go on sale in India starting February 28 via Flipkart.