Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Nothing Phone (1) becomes Rs. 6,500 cheaper on Flipkart

#DealOfTheDay: Nothing Phone (1) becomes Rs. 6,500 cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 19, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in White and Black colorways

The Nothing Phone (1) has received Rs. 6,500 price drop on Flipkart. The device was introduced back in July. It is quite popular in the sub-Rs. 40,000 range due to its transparent design, high refresh rate screen, glass finish, great camera features, clean UI, and wireless/reverse wireless charging. If you want a premium smartphone at an attractive price, have a look at this deal.

Everything to know about the deal

A few weeks after release, Nothing Phone (1) became costlier by Rs. 1,000, selling at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. But now, after a Rs. 6,500 discount, the prices dropped to Rs. 27,499, Rs. 29,499, and Rs. 32,499 for the above-mentioned variants. Up to Rs. 1,500 additional discount on select cards is also available.

Nothing Phone (1): Here's a quick recap of its specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out. It sports slim and symmetrical bezels, an aluminum frame, and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The device gets a unique transparent rear panel that flaunts customizable LED strips. It boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

It features 50MP dual rear cameras

The Nothing Phone (1) houses a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main shooter and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide snapper paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device offers a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The handset supports 33W wired fast charging

The Nothing Phone (1) houses a Snapdragon 778G+ processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based Nothing OS. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.