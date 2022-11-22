Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 12 gets discount of Rs. 26,000 on Flipkart

Nov 22, 2022

The iPhone 12 comes in six colorways

The iPhone 12 is a great pick if you want a 5G-enabled iOS device under Rs. 50,000 price point. Although it was released a couple of years ago, it's still one of the best-performing smartphones, thanks to its high-resolution OLED screen, excellent cameras, and powerful chipset. The handset is currently available with a discount of nearly Rs. 26,000 via Flipkart.

Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 12 is usually listed on Flipkart at Rs. 56,000 (MRP: 79,900). But currently, it is retailing at Rs. 48,999, meaning a discount of almost Rs. 7,000 Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 17,500 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone, and up to Rs. 1,500 discount via Federal Bank card transaction. Collectively these offers make the handset cheaper by Rs. 26,000.

The device packs a 60Hz OLED panel

The iPhone 12 has a notch for the selfie camera and Face ID gadgetry. It gets slim bezels, an aluminum frame, and IP68 dust/water resistance. The handset flaunts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, HDR10, and 1,200-nits of maximum brightness. It gets Ceramic Shield protection and an oleophobic coating for preventing fingerprints.

iPhone 12 comes with 12MP dual rear cameras

On the rear end, the iPhone 12 sports dual cameras, which include a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The handset gets up to 256GB of storage

The iPhone 12 houses an A14 Bionic chipset, which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device ships with iOS 15. It draws power from a 2,815mAh battery that has support for 20W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.