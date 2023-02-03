Technology

Vivo X90, X90 Pro launched globally: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 03, 2023, 07:48 pm 2 min read

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro house a V2 imaging chip (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has introduced the X90 and X90 Pro models globally. The brand has not made any announcement for the X90 Pro+. It seems like the top-end model will remain exclusive to China for now. The vanilla X90 and X90 Pro have been made available in Malaysia for RM 3,699 (nearly Rs. 71,100) and RM 4,999 (roughly Rs. 96,100), respectively for their sole 12GB/256GB configuration.

The vanilla model comes in two shades

The Vivo X90 is offered in Black and Blue colorways. The X90 Pro is made available in Legendary Black trim. Both devices are currently available in Malaysia. The X90 will be launched in India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. The X90 Pro will also arrive in India, along with Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, European countries, and the UK, among others.

Both the handsets offer a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1260x2800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The Pro model boasts 1,300-nits of peak brightness. The former bears IP64 protection, whereas the latter gets IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

The X90 Pro sports a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS

The Vivo X90 has a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS, Laser AF) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.0, AF) ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor with a 2x optical zoom. The X90 Pro has identical camera hardware but swaps the 12MP telephoto camera with a 50MP (f/1.6, OIS) sensor supporting 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the devices feature a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The devices support 120W wired fast-charing

In Malaysia, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro house a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Vivo is yet to reveal the RAM/storage configurations for other markets. The handsets boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The X90 and X90 Pro house 4,810mAh and 4,870mAh batteries, respectively, with 120W fast-charging. The Pro model also supports 50W wireless fast-charging.

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro: Pricing

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are priced at RM 3,699 (nearly Rs. 71,100) and RM 4,999 (roughly Rs. 96,100), respectively, for their lone 12GB/256GB model in Malaysia. Vivo is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the handsets in India.