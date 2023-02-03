Technology

Creators can now co-stream with YouTube's 'Go Live Together'

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2023, 07:39 pm 3 min read

Only creators with at least 50 subscribers can host a co-stream

In November last year, YouTube announced the 'Go Live Together' feature that lets two users livestream together. Now, the feature is being rolled widely to iOS and Android devices. It allows creators with at least 50 subscribers to invite a guest to go live with them. The feature is only available on YouTube mobile app at the moment.

Why does this story matter?

YouTube has been taking steps to ensure its creators do not go to other platforms like TikTok. The platform recently updated its policy to share ad revenue with Shorts creators.

The introduction of 'Go Live Together' is another move to make YouTube more attractive for creators. It will let creators living in different parts of the world collaborate with ease.

Creators can only host one guest at a time

The only requirement to use 'Go Live Together' is that the creator must have at least 50 subscribers. A creator can host only one guest at a given time. The hosts will, however, have the option to rotate guests during the same stream. Unlike hosts, the guests need not have 50 subscribers, which means any YouTube user can be invited to co-stream.

Co-streaming is only available via smartphone app

grab a friend & start a co-stream 🤝



🤩 introducing Go Live Together, a new way to easily start a co-stream & invite a guest, all from your phone! 📱



creators need 50+ subs to host co-streams, but anyone can be a guest!



more info here: https://t.co/g6PdxJY7ux pic.twitter.com/lmDDogXQ5t — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 2, 2023

Google is exploring adding desktop support

Creators can schedule a livestream from YouTube on desktop, but both host and guest must head to the YouTube mobile app and connect to the scheduled stream. Creators can go live immediately from their mobile phones. The mobile-only experience might soon come to desktop as well. YouTube said that it is "still exploring" adding desktop support to the feature.

Press the '+' button in the app for co-streaming option

To co-stream, you can head to the YouTube app and tap the '+' (create) button at the bottom. You will see 'Go Live Together' among the pop-up options. After you select that, you can enter the required details and press 'Done.' Now, send the invite link to the guest. When the guest joins the waiting room, press 'Add.' Then tap 'Go Live.'

Others in the stream will see two vertically stacked feeds

To join a stream as a guest, tap the link sent by the host. Now, select the channel you want to go live with. When prompted, tap 'Join' to join the waiting room. When the host adds you, you will be live. Others in the stream will see two feeds stacked vertically, with the creator at the top and the guest below.