Samsung Galaxy Book3 series launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 03, 2023, 06:19 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Book3 series runs on Windows 11 Home (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy Book line-up with the Galaxy Book3 series, which includes Galaxy Book3 360, Book3 Pro, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Ultra. They come with up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The devices take on premium laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Product #1: Galaxy Book3 360

The Galaxy Book3 360, as the name suggests, sports a 2-in-1 hybrid design with thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, glass touchpad, a biometrics authenticator, and a Full-HD webcam. It comes with S Pen stylus support, useful for apps like Adobe Photoshop. The laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED touchscreen, with a 120% DCI-P3 color volume. It also houses a Dolby Atmos-powered dual-speaker setup.

The Galaxy Book3 360 is powered by 13-generation Intel Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P, processors, paired with Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. According to Samsung, the device has a 'long-lasting' battery, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth LE.

Product #2: Galaxy Book3 Pro

The Galaxy Book3 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch AMOLED screen options, with 1800x2880 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs AKG-tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The device houses 13-generation Intel Core i5-1340P and i7-1360P chipsets, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. You get a 63Wh and 76Wh battery with the 14-inch and 16-inch models, respectively.

Product #3: Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 offers a convertible design, featuring a 16-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen stylus support. It is also equipped with an AKG-powered quad-speaker setup. The premium laptop packs Intel Core i5-1340P and i7-1360P processors, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 76Wh battery.

Product #4: Galaxy Book3 Ultra

The top-end Galaxy Book3 Ultra sports a 16-inch 3K (1800x2880 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts four AKG-tuned speakers along with Dolby Atmos technology. In India, the device comes with only the Intel Core i9 H-series processor option, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 76Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 series: Pricing and avaialability

The Galaxy Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Pro 360 are available for pre-orders with prices starting at Rs. 1,14,990, Rs. 1,31,990, and Rs. 1,55,990, respectively. The Book3 Ultra will be available at a later date. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,81,990.