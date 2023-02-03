Technology

WhatsApp will soon allow you to pin messages within chats

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 03, 2023

The pinned messages will be displayed at the top of the chat (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

You will soon be able to pin messages within chats on WhatsApp. The Meta-owned app already allows you to pin conversations in your chat list and is now reportedly working on a feature that will enable you to pin messages within chats and group conversations. At present, this feature is under development and will be made available via a future update.

Why does this story matter?

Another day, another feature! WhatsApp is really busy in enhancing the user experience of its billions of users.

With the new option to pin messages, you will be able to find important messages within conversations in no time.

While other messaging apps like Slack already offer the option to pin messages, the Meta-owned app seems to be late to adopt the feature.

Pinned messages will appear at the top of a chat

Once you pin messages within a chat, they will appear at the top of the chat. The next time you wish to access a particular message, you won't have to go through the laborious process of searching. This message-pinning feature will be an effective way to track important messages, especially in group conversations. It is a part of the Android beta update 2.23.3.17.

WhatsApp is working on more tools for the drawing editor

WhatsApp also has several other features in the pipeline. There is a new feature that will allow users to create calling shortcuts. The second is a revamped drawing editor. More tools including an alignment text manager and new fonts will be brought into the drawing editor. The new fonts, however, will be not available for text status updates and chat messages.

A new camera mode was recently released for Android users

WhatsApp is also working on an in-app banner notification that will remind users that they can share documents up to 2GB in size. This notification alert is a part of Android beta update version 2.23.3.13. The app also brought in a new camera mode in the Android update 2.23.2.73, providing separate options to capture photos and shoot videos.

New block shortcuts for iOS beta users

As part of the iOS 23.2.0.72 beta update, WhatsApp introduced alerts for each time a user forwarded media with captions. Moreover, new block shortcuts, accessible from the chat list and notifications panel, were released on the iOS beta channel.