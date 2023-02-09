Technology

Realme launches the world's fastest charging smartphone: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 09, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 5 comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Realme has launched a new smartphone dubbed GT Neo 5 in China. It is the world's fastest charging handset thanks to the support for 240W wired charging. It also has a 144Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and a 50MP primary camera. The company is yet to reveal when the device will come to India.

Why does this story matter?

The Realme GT Neo 5 is offered in two variants, which come with different battery sizes and different charging rates of 150W and 240W. According to the company, just 80 seconds of charging can top up the battery from 1% to 20% on the variant that supports 240W fast-charging.

The device is bound to attract customers with its cutting-edge charging solution.

The smartphone gets a 144Hz OLED display

Realme GT Neo 5 has a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a triple camera module at the rear. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1240x2772 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 1,500Hz, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It comes in Black, White, and Purple colors.

The handset boasts a 50MP primary snapper

Realme GT Neo 5 is equipped with a 50MP IMX890 main snapper, an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, it flaunts a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device comes with two battery options

Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 13-based UI 4.0. It is offered in two battery options: a 4,600mAh battery model supporting 240W fast-charging and another variant with a 5,000mAh battery and 150W fast-charging.

Realme GT Neo 5: Pricing and availability

Realme GT Neo 5 150W version costs CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 30,400) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the base 8GB/256GB and top-end 16GB/256GB models, respectively. The GT Neo 5 240W variant, which is offered in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB models, is priced at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 39,000) and CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs. 42,600), respectively.