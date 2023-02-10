Technology

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Limited Edition launched at Rs. 21,000

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Limited Edition launched at Rs. 21,000

Written by Mudit Dube Feb 10, 2023, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition's retail box contains a limited number card, stickers, Realmeow Coca-Cola figure, and more (Picture credit: Realme)

Realme has partnered with iconic beverage giant Coca-Cola to launch a new limited-run smartphone in India. With a mouthful name, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Limited Edition offers a new design dedicated to the popular fizzy drinks brand along with a custom retail box and unique UI themes. It is priced at Rs. 20,999 and only 1,000 units will be up for grabs.

Why does this story matter?

Realme is known for introducing special models from time to time and hence its partnership with Coca-Cola is not surprising.

However, what is surprising is the fact that the smartphone has only launched in India, despite both Realme and Coca-cola having a global presence.

Given its limited availability, we expect the handset to get sold out in seconds as soon as the sale starts.

It has a 120Hz LCD panel

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition sports a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. The rear panel bears a dual-tone black and red finish with Realme branding as well as a cropped Coca-Cola logo. There are also red accents around the circular camera bumps. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 30-120Hz variable refresh rate and nearly 94% screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone gets a 108MP main camera

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is equipped with a 108MP (f/1.75) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter. The handset also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Talking about the UI features, you get a custom Coca-Cola theme and icon pack, dynamic charging effect, special notification tone, Coca-Cola camera filter, and a bottle-opening shutter sound.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The handset ships with Android 13. It also offers dual speakers, 8GB virtual RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, dual-SIMs, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme is currently running a flash sale for the handset

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is priced at Rs. 20,999 for its solo 8GB/128GB configuration. The open sale for the handset will be held on February 14 at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme e-shop, and Realme physical stores. Interestingly, the company is also hosting a flash sale right now on its website. It will be live only for an hour.