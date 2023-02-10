Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Limited Edition launched at Rs. 21,000
Realme has partnered with iconic beverage giant Coca-Cola to launch a new limited-run smartphone in India. With a mouthful name, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Limited Edition offers a new design dedicated to the popular fizzy drinks brand along with a custom retail box and unique UI themes. It is priced at Rs. 20,999 and only 1,000 units will be up for grabs.
Why does this story matter?
- Realme is known for introducing special models from time to time and hence its partnership with Coca-Cola is not surprising.
- However, what is surprising is the fact that the smartphone has only launched in India, despite both Realme and Coca-cola having a global presence.
- Given its limited availability, we expect the handset to get sold out in seconds as soon as the sale starts.
It has a 120Hz LCD panel
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition sports a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. The rear panel bears a dual-tone black and red finish with Realme branding as well as a cropped Coca-Cola logo. There are also red accents around the circular camera bumps. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 30-120Hz variable refresh rate and nearly 94% screen-to-body ratio.
The smartphone gets a 108MP main camera
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is equipped with a 108MP (f/1.75) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter. The handset also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Talking about the UI features, you get a custom Coca-Cola theme and icon pack, dynamic charging effect, special notification tone, Coca-Cola camera filter, and a bottle-opening shutter sound.
It houses a 5,000mAh battery
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The handset ships with Android 13. It also offers dual speakers, 8GB virtual RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, dual-SIMs, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme is currently running a flash sale for the handset
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is priced at Rs. 20,999 for its solo 8GB/128GB configuration. The open sale for the handset will be held on February 14 at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme e-shop, and Realme physical stores. Interestingly, the company is also hosting a flash sale right now on its website. It will be live only for an hour.