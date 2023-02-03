Technology

OPPO Reno8 T 5G launched in India at Rs. 30,000

The Reno8 T 5G is 7.7mm thick and weighs around 171g

OPPO's Reno8 T 5G has gone official in India. The device costs Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB configuration. As for the highlights, the 5G-enabled phone offers a 120Hz curved OLED panel, a 108MP primary camera, and a 4,800mAh battery supporting 67W fast-charging. It is currently up for pre-order via the official site. Open sales will start on February 10.

Why does this story matter?

India's smartphone market is witnessing a shift in the way brands are approaching the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment.

As the competition gets tougher, OEMs are focusing more on refining design elements rather than just hardware upgrades.

We have seen capable entrants like Nothing Phone (1), Realme 10 Pro+, Infinix ZERO ULTRA, and TECNO PHANTOM X2. Now, OPPO has joined the battle to attract potential buyers.

The phone gets 950-nits of maximum brightness

The Reno8 T 5G offers a premium design, featuring a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a glossy/gradient finish and a large camera arrangement. The device sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, nearly 394ppi pixel density, and 950-nits of peak brightness.

It boasts a 108MP primary sensor

The Reno8 T 5G gets a triple camera arrangement, which houses a 108MP (f/1.7, AF) main camera, a 2MP (f/3.3) micro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

The phone offers 67W fast-charging

The Reno8 T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It draws juice from a 4,800mAh battery, which can be re-filled using the 67W fast-charging brick. On the connectivity end, you get 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Reno8 T 5G is now up for pre-bookings

The Reno8 T 5G comes in a lone 8GB/128GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 29,999. The device is currently available for pre-order via the brand's official website. It will go on sale starting February 10 via Flipkart and the official e-store.