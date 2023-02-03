OPPO Reno8 T 5G launched in India at Rs. 30,000
OPPO's Reno8 T 5G has gone official in India. The device costs Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB configuration. As for the highlights, the 5G-enabled phone offers a 120Hz curved OLED panel, a 108MP primary camera, and a 4,800mAh battery supporting 67W fast-charging. It is currently up for pre-order via the official site. Open sales will start on February 10.
Why does this story matter?
- India's smartphone market is witnessing a shift in the way brands are approaching the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment.
- As the competition gets tougher, OEMs are focusing more on refining design elements rather than just hardware upgrades.
- We have seen capable entrants like Nothing Phone (1), Realme 10 Pro+, Infinix ZERO ULTRA, and TECNO PHANTOM X2. Now, OPPO has joined the battle to attract potential buyers.
The phone gets 950-nits of maximum brightness
The Reno8 T 5G offers a premium design, featuring a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a glossy/gradient finish and a large camera arrangement. The device sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, nearly 394ppi pixel density, and 950-nits of peak brightness.
It boasts a 108MP primary sensor
The Reno8 T 5G gets a triple camera arrangement, which houses a 108MP (f/1.7, AF) main camera, a 2MP (f/3.3) micro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.
The phone offers 67W fast-charging
The Reno8 T 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It draws juice from a 4,800mAh battery, which can be re-filled using the 67W fast-charging brick. On the connectivity end, you get 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Reno8 T 5G is now up for pre-bookings
The Reno8 T 5G comes in a lone 8GB/128GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 29,999. The device is currently available for pre-order via the brand's official website. It will go on sale starting February 10 via Flipkart and the official e-store.