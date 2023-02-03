Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 v/s Apple iPhone 14: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 03, 2023, 12:19 pm 3 min read

The iPhone 14 offers Emergency SOS via satellite

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the Galaxy S23 series with some hardware upgrades while sticking to the look and feel of last year's S22 range. The standard model, the Galaxy S23, takes on Apple's iPhone 14, given its specifications and pricing. Here, we compare the specifications of the two flagships to help you decide which is better.

Galaxy S23 boasts Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

The Galaxy S23 is marginally compact and thinner (146.3x70.9x7.6mm v/s 146.7x71.5x7.8mm) than the iPhone 14. The former is protected by Corning's recently launched Gorilla Glass Victus 2, whereas Apple's counterpart offers Ceramic Sheild protection.

Both devices offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The Galaxy S23 has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The rear camera bump has been eliminated, and the lenses now rest flush with the glass panel. The iPhone 14 gets a wide notch for Face ID and a selfie camera. It has a squircle rear camera bump. Both devices sport an aluminum frame and provide IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Galaxy S23 gets a higher refresh rate and peak brightness

The Galaxy S23 packs a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and nearly 422ppi pixel density. The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 460ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S23 has higher peak brightness (1,750-nits v/s 1,200-nits) than iPhone 14.

Samsung's flagship offers a 50MP primary camera

The Galaxy S23 features triple rear cameras, consisting a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Apple's iPhone 14 offers a dual rear camera setup, including a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary lens and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. Up front, they pack a 12MP selfie camera.

Galaxy S23 has a larger battery pack than iPhone 14

The Galaxy S23 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The iPhone 14 houses an A15 Bionic processor, paired with 6GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the Galaxy S23 has a bigger battery pack (3,900mAh v/s 3,279mAh) than iPhone 14 and charges faster (25W v/s 20W).

What is the cost of these offerings?

In India, the Galaxy S23 comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively. The iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base 6GB/128GB model. The 6GB/256GB and 6GB/512GB variants cost Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively. The Galaxy S23 is currently up for pre-bookings (sale starts February 17), whereas iPhone 14 is already available in the country.

Galaxy S23 v/s iPhone 14: Which one should you consider?

The Galaxy S23 beats iPhone 14 in every possible way. The device gets a better display supporting a higher refresh rate and peak brightness. You also benefit from its higher-resolution primary camera and a telephoto sensor. The phone boasts Qualcomm's latest flagship, more RAM, and a bigger battery pack. It is also cheaper, making it all the more desirable than the iPhone 14.