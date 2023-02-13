Technology

Why OnePlus 11R is better than the flagship OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13

OnePlus' 11 series models are quite similar in terms of design, provided the flagship OnePlus 11 has more premium aesthetics than the toned-down OnePlus 11R. In addition, the top-end 11 model also packs a few more features, and that reflects in its pricing as well. However, is it really worth considering? Let's find out the key distinctions between the OnePlus 11 and 11R.

The handsets come with an Alert Slider

The OnePlus 11 and 11R feature left-aligned and top-centered punch-hole cut-outs, respectively. They have a circular rear camera module with a base, melting into the frame. The flagship model gets an aluminum frame and the 11R comes with a plastic body. Both offer an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Alert Slider. The OnePlus 11 is a tad thinner (8.5mm v/s 8.7mm) than the 11R.

Both devices offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

OnePlus 11 flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 curved AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, 525ppi pixel density, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits maximum brightness, and up to 1,000Hz touch response rate. The OnePlus 11R packs a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, HDR10+ support, 1,450-nits peak brightness, and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

They get a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS

The OnePlus 11 sports a Hasselblad-tuned rear setup, which includes 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP (f/2.0, AF) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The OnePlus 11R features a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. They offer a 16MP (f/2.45, f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The smartphones support 100W wired fast-charging

The OnePlus 11 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In India, it comes in 8GB/128GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 3.1) and 16GB/256GB (LPDDR5X/UFS 4.0) configurations. The OnePlus 11R houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is offered in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB variants. The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast-charging.

What is the cost of the 11 series models?

The OnePlus 11 is priced at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 61,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB models, respectively. It is now up for grabs in India via the brand's official store and partner retail channels. The OnePlus 11R costs Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. Its upper-end 16GB/256GB trim is priced at Rs. 44,999. Open sales for the handset will begin on February 21.

OnePlus 11 v/s OnePlus 11R: Which one should you consider?

The OnePlus 11 and 11R have a nearly identical configuration when it comes to the display, selfie camera, primary rear snapper, battery pack, and fast-charging. Also, they come in similar RAM/storage configurations. The OnePlus 11 does benefit from the customary chipset upgrade, Hasselblad's color calibration, and superior secondary cameras. However, given the price disparity, picking up the OnePlus 11R makes more sense.