Acer Nitro 5 is now cheaper on Flipkart: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 12, 2023, 04:04 pm 2 min read

The Acer Nitro 5 gets dual fans and quad exhausts for thermal management

Acer's Nitro 5 is one of the best-performing laptops available in the Indian market. As for the highlights, the device packs a 144Hz display, dual speakers, a 4GB dedicated graphics card, and a 57.5Wh battery. If you are looking for a gaming-focused laptop, we would like to draw your attention to the Nitro 5, as it is now much cheaper on Flipkart.

Acer's Nitro series laptops aim to provide a rich experience for gaming as well as heavy workloads.

The Nitro 5 offers a strong thermal solution with the brand's in-house CoolBoost technology, a powerful GPU, and a performance-oriented processor.

It is a capable offering if you are looking for a gaming-focused laptop that packs all the needed essentials.

The Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45-R23Z) with 8GB/512GB configuration is priced at Rs. 92,999 on Flipkart. However, this variant is retailing for Rs. 67,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 25,009. Additionally, buyers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,900 on eligible laptops. No-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 2,000 discount on select cards is also applicable.

The Acer Nitro 5 bears slim bezels, a four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard with a dedicated NitroSense key, a moisture-resistant multi-gesture touchpad, and a 720p (HD) webcam. It houses a dual-speaker setup with ‎DTS X: Ultra Audio, and twin microphones. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD screen with IPS technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The Acer Nitro 5 includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, an HDMI 2.0 socket, an RJ45 port, a 3.5mm universal jack, and a Kensington lock slot. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Acer Nitro 5 houses an AMD Ryzen 5-5600 hexa-core processor, with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It gets up to 32GB of expandable RAM and up to 2TB of storage expansion. The device runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and houses a 57.5Wh battery which can be re-fueled using the 180W charging adapter.