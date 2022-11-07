Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra available with Rs. 15,000 discount

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 07, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can shoot 8K videos at 30fps

Motorola's recently launched Edge 30 Ultra is the company's latest flagship smartphone. It boasts a 144Hz OLED screen, a 200MP primary camera, a top-tier Qualcomm SoC, and 125W fast-charging, making it one of best premium Android smartphones. If you're looking to upgrade, the handset is currently available with Rs. 15,000 discount on Flipkart along with an attractive exchange offer.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 69,999) for its 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 74,999) for its 12GB/256GB variant. You can also get up to Rs. 17,500 off under the exchange offer, meaning the phone can be yours for as low as Rs. 37,499 and Rs. 42,499 for the 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively.

Design and display The handset boasts a 144Hz pOLED panel

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colors.

Cameras It is equipped with a 60MP selfie camera

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a triple camera arrangement which is headlined by a 200MP (f/1.95, OIS) Samsung ISOCELL HP1 main shooter, accompanied by a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.6) portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, along with a dual-LED flash setup. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 60MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The smartphone offers 125W fast-charging

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset ships with the Android 12 operating system. It houses a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it gets Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC.