Pixel 7 Pro available with biggest discount since India launch

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 06, 2023, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Call it the Samsung Galaxy S23 effect or whatever, Google's Pixel 7 Pro is retailing with the highest-ever discount since its release in India. If you were hesitant to get this flagship phone due to its hefty price tag, now may be the right time. Flipkart is also offering an attractive exchange deal on the flagship device.

The Pixel 7 Pro is Google's latest flagship phone, which benefits from a modern design, high-resolution display, robust camera, second-generation in-house Tensor SoC, and stock Android OS.

If you want to experience smooth software and amazing photography, you should go for this device.

With Flipkart's current deal, purchasing the Pixel 7 Pro at this instance makes a lot of sense.

In India, the Pixel 7 Pro comes in a sole 12GB/128GB configuration which retails via Flipkart for Rs. 84,999. However, as part of an ongoing sale, the retailer is offering a Rs. 11,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Axis Bank debit/credit card transactions. Additionally, buyers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22,000, which lowers the device's price to Rs. 51,999.

The Pixel 7 Pro sports a punch-hole cut-out at the top center, thin bezels, curved edges, an aluminum frame, and an optical in-display fingerprint reader. It enjoys Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the display front, the device gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,500-nits of maximum brightness.

On the rear, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) primary shooter, 12MP (f/2.2) 125.8-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features a 10.8MP (f/2.2) 92.8-degree-wide front-facing camera.

The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, paired with Titan M2 security co-processor, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset boots Android 13 OS. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 30W wired, 23W wireless, and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.