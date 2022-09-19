Technology

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale: Deals on iPhones, Android mobiles

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 19, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23.

Flipkart is all set to kickstart its Big Billion Days sale on Friday (September 23). The e-commerce giant has given a sneak peek at the discounts and offers on a host of items, including various Android smartphones and iPhones. Buyers can avail instant discounts, exchange bonuses, and bank offers, too. If you have been considering purchasing a smartphone, this is the perfect opportunity.

Information Buyers will get bank offers of up to Rs. 1,500

Flipkart will also provide discounts on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank transactions during the Big Billion Days sale. Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 1,500 on purchases made using credit as well as debit cards of these banks.

Product #1 iPhone 13: To sell under Rs. 50,000

The iPhone 13 (128GB) is expected to be available for under Rs. 50,000 during Flipkart's sale. Currently, it is retailing at Rs. 69,900. It comes with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, A15 Bionic processor, and a 12MP main camera. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card holders can get Rs. 2,000 discount on non-EMI transactions on this device. Exchange offers worth Rs. 17,000 are also available.

Product #2 Samsung Galaxy S22+: Will be sold at Rs. 59,999

There's good news for Samsung Galaxy S22+ lovers, too. During the sale, discounts and offers on the smartphone will bring its price down to as low as Rs. 59,999. The device was launched earlier this year with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 process, a pro-grade triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, and 45W fast charging.

Product #3 OPPO Reno8: Get discount worth Rs. 12,000

Flipkart is also offering discounts on feature-packed mid-range Android phones like the OPPO Reno8. This handset will be available with a Rs. 12,000 discount on the listed price. There are also some bank discounts and exchange offers, which users can avail at the time of purchase. It features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display, a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, Dimensity 1300 chipset, and 80W fast-charging support.