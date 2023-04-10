Technology

Vivo T2 5G series to debut soon: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 10, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Vivo T2 5G and T2x 5G will feature a 64MP main camera with OIS (Photo credit Vivo)

Vivo is set to introduce its latest fifth-generation smartphones in the Indian market, dubbed Vivo T2 5G and T2x 5G. As for the highlights, the devices are tipped to get an AMOLED screen and a 64MP main camera. Also, they will boot the latest Android 13 OS. The handsets will be announced on April 11 via Flipkart. Here's everything we know.

Why does this story matter?

With the rapid expansion of 5G connectivity by operators, smartphone brands are flooding the market with their offerings in an attempt to strengthen their presence across different price points.

After Samsung, Realme, and Redmi, now comes Vivo with its T2 series models.

The devices will compete in the mid-range, and target potential buyers. However, the kind of reception they get will depend on pricing.

At least one model is getting an AMOLED screen

The Vivo T2 5G and T2x 5G may bear a punch-hole cut-out and a waterdrop notch, respectively. At the back, they will house two circular cut-outs for cameras. At least one of these devices is expected to sport a Full-HD+ notched AMOLED display with 1,300-nits of maximum brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handsets are anticipated to arrive in two colorways each.

A 64MP primary camera with OIS will be onboard

The Vivo T2 5G and T2x 5G will sport a 64MP main camera with OIS, along with a 2MP bokeh camera and an LED flash. Up front, they are expected to get a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The devices will run Android 13-based Funtouch OS

The Vivo T2 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset. This motherboard managed to score 678 points in the single-core and 1,933 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench 5. The T2 5G model may get 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB of storage. Both T2 5G and T2x 5G will likely boot Android 13 with Funtouch OS on top.

Vivo T2 5G series: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Vivo T2 5G and T2x 5G will be revealed at the time of launch on April 11. Expect some customary offers too. The devices will cater to the needs of buyers seeking a 5G phone in the mid-range.