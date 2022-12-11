Technology

Redmi Note 12 series to debut in India in January

Dec 11, 2022

The Redmi Note 12 series is shipped with Android 12-based MIUI 13

Redmi has started teasing the Note 12 series in India. Separately, ahead of the official launch, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the brand's upcoming line-up will arrive in India on January 5. According to Sharma, the series will include the standard Note 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro+ models. There is no information on whether the Note 12 Discovery Edition will debut alongside them.

Why does this story matter?

Following its launch in the Chinese market, Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi has now confirmed the eagerly anticipated Note 12 series for India.

Many hoped that the line-up would be available by this year's end, but now it appears that the launch will happen in January.

The standard Note 12 and Pro variants will be aimed at customers seeking entry-level and mid-range smartphones, respectively.

A Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC powers the Note 12

Redmi Note 12 will feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Samsung gOLED panel with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1,200-nits of maximum brightness. It is equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

It flaunts a 48MP primary camera

The Redmi Note 12 flaunts a dual rear camera arrangement, which includes a 48MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the handset features an 8MP selfie camera.

The Pro models are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset

Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ sport a centrally aligned punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The handsets boast 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 900-nits peak brightness. They house MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W and 120W fast-charging, respectively.

Note 12 Pro+ flaunts a 200MP main camera

The Redmi Note 12 Pro includes a 50MP (OIS) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and an LED flash. The 12 Pro+ boasts a 200MP (OIS) HPX sensor and similar ultra-wide and macro sensors. Up front, they get a 16MP camera.

Redmi Note 12 series: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will reveal the price and availability details of the Redmi Note 12 series in India upon its launch, which is expected to happen on January 5. For reference, the line-up was launched at a starting price of CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,200) in China.