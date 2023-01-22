Technology

Apple's MacBook Air (2020) gets Rs. 40,000 discount on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 22, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

The MacBook Air (2020) gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Apple's MacBook Air (2020) with an M1 chip, is now available for purchase with steep discounts and exchange offers via Flipkart. If you have been on the fence to purchase the M1-backed MacBook Air, grab it now. It is an energy-efficient device, with the processing power to effectively handle your demanding workloads, such as gaming and professional-level video editing.

Here's the price breakdown

The MacBook Air (2020) is priced at Rs. 99,900 for its 8GB/256GB configuration, on Apple's official website. However, the device is available via Flipkart at Rs. 86,990. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 10,000 instant discount using HDFC Bank cards. Up to Rs. 17,300 exchange offers can also be claimed. Collectively, all these benefits make the device cheaper by Rs. 40,210.

MacBook Air (2020): Let's look at the specifications

The MacBook Air (2020) sports an aluminum body, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, and a Touch ID. It weighs 1.29kg. It flaunts a 13.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 16:09 aspect ratio, 227ppi pixel density, 400 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. The laptop comes in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold colorways.

It includes Dolby Atmos-powered speakers

The MacBook Air (2020) is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It houses Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. For video calls, it gets a 720p FaceTime camera.

The laptop offers up to 18 hours of usage

The MacBook Air (2020) is powered by an Apple M1 chip, which comes paired with up to 16GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of internal SSD storage. The laptop runs on macOS Big Sur. Under the hood, it packs a 49.9Wh battery that delivers up to 18 hours of usage per charge. The battery has support for 30W fast-charging.