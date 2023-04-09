Technology

WhatsApp now allows in-app contact management on Android: Know more

WhatsApp now allows in-app contact management on Android: Know more

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 09, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

The new WhatsApp feature is currently available to select beta testers

WhatsApp has pushed a new update for Android users, which now adds the ability to manage contacts within the app. The new add-on can be discovered in the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android that can be installed from the Google Play Store. Using this feature, users can add and edit contacts without leaving WhatsApp. Here's the complete report.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp already has a shortcut for adding contacts, but it takes users to the contacts app on their devices.

However, thanks to the latest beta update, some Android beta testers can now add new numbers to their contacts list or Google account directly within WhatsApp.

This eliminates the need for individuals to switch between apps, and contacts can be added/edited without leaving the app.

How to check if the feature already exists for you?

Open the contacts list within WhatsApp. Now, select the option "New contact." If the feature is enabled for your device, you will be able to add a contact without leaving the app. Additionally, an unknown number reaching you on WhatsApp can also be added to your contacts list without switching to the contacts app. Individuals can also edit contact information directly via the application.

The feature may arrive in stable WhatsApp version soon

The ability to add/edit contacts within WhatsApp is currently limited to the beta version on Android. Versions ranging from 2.23.8.2 to 2.23.8.6, are marked as compatible. The new add-on is expected to be released for the stable version of WhatsApp for Android in coming weeks.

WhatsApp will also allow status-sharing on Facebook directly

WhatsApp is working on an ability, which will allow users to share status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app. The new facility is currently in the works. It is expected to be released on WhatsApp beta for iOS sooner than later. WhatsApp users will be allowed to set the feature via the status settings within their accounts.

Auto status sharing will be disabled by default

The upcoming feature will also eliminate the need to manually share status updates to Facebook stories. Once the feature is enabled for certain status updates, they will automatically be shared. It's worth noting that the option will be disabled by default.