Technology

Google Meet brings 360-degree virtual background to iOS, Android

Google Meet brings 360-degree virtual background to iOS, Android

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 20, 2023, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Google Meet has an extensive library of immersive backgrounds

Google's instant video conferencing app, Meet, has now introduced a 360-degree virtual background for both iOS and Android clients. With this new feature, individuals can use a 360-degree custom background for a more immersive meeting experience. According to Google, mobile users can utilize several new video backgrounds, which use their smartphone's gyroscope to create a dynamic background that'll move with the respective user.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, Google Meet offers standard wallpapers, custom backgrounds, blur effects, moving backgrounds, and face filters.

The 360-degree background feature is an advanced extension of static backgrounds.

Thanks to this new ability users can enjoy various movable backgrounds, instead of regular wallpapers.

The dynamic background will be useful for users when they have to attend meetings at a moment's notice.

Group conference admins can disable clients' 360-degree video background

Google Meet users now have access to brand-new 360-degree video backgrounds that feature tranquil settings like a beach, a temple, and more. Generally, smartphones house a gyroscope sensor and Meet's new feature will use this sensor to create a dynamic background, which moves with respect to users' actions. Note that, if you are in a conference, the 360-degree background can be disabled by admins.

It is available for both Google Workspace and personal accounts

The 360-degree video background feature is now available for Google Meet users on both iOS and Android platforms. It can be used by Google Workspace users as well as those with personal Google accounts. While the feature is being rolled out, it might take some time before it reaches every user out there. Individuals are advised to be on the lookout.

Google brings 'editable widgets' for chat app cards

Google has also released another update that allows developers to include interactive widgets in "chat app cards" that are posted in the chat message stream. Developers can add widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns. With 'editable widgets,' individuals will be able to quickly modify information sent from chat apps, like changing the due date and assignee, or selecting/deselecting options on a task card.

Editable widgets: Availability

Editable widgets are now available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Starter, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade edition, Frontline, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.