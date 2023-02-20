Technology

Reliance Jio's recharge plans for Jio Phone users: Check details

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 20, 2023, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Reliance Jio is offering seven all-in-one prepaid plans right now

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom company in India. It started operations in 2016, and since its entry into the sector, the telco has completely altered the course of the industry. The operator continues to introduce a variety of recharge packs to attract potential customers. Here, we discuss the all-in-one Jio prepaid plans, that offer internet data along with unlimited calling benefits and more.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, Reliance offers seven all-in-one prepaid recharge plans for Jio Phone users with varying amounts of internet data.

Each plan comes with a different validity duration, and users can select one depending on their requirements.

The validity duration for the plans ranges from 23 to 336 days.

In addition to connectivity benefits, they provide customers with free access to the Jio app suite.

Plans under Rs. 100

Jio's plans under Rs. 100 are aimed at customers who don't use much internet data and prefer a recharge pack primarily for calling. The packs costing Rs. 75 and Rs. 91 are valid for 23 and 28 days, respectively. Both offer 100MB of data/day, unlimited voice calling, 50 SMS, and 200MB of additional data per pack. They include free access to Jio apps.

There are three recharge packs under Rs. 200

The plans priced at Rs. 125 and Rs. 152 have a validity of 23 days and 28 days, respectively. They offer 500MB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS per pack. The pack costing Rs. 186 offers 1GB of data/day, voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. It is valid for 28 days. All three include a free Jio app suite subscription.

The Rs. 222 pack offers 2GB of data per day

The Rs. 222 plan is beneficial for users who consume content on a daily basis. This one offers 2GB of data per day, along with free unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS daily. The plan is valid for 28 days, and users can also enjoy complimentary access to Jio's list of apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The yearly pack is available at Rs. 895

The plan costing Rs. 895 is valid for 336 days, but there's a twist. Unlike other plans offering benefits on a daily basis, this plan offers data and messages in 12 cycles, meaning users get 2GB of data and 50 SMS every 28 days. It also offers unlimited voice calling and a free Jio app suite subscription throughout the recharge duration.