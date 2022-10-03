Technology

Reliance Jio's 4G-enabled JioBook laptop to cost nearly Rs. 15,000

The JioBook will be manufactured locally by Flex in India (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch a new JioBook laptop in India soon, according to Reuters. The device will be priced at nearly Rs. 15,000 and have an embedded 4G SIM card. Reliance Jio has collaborated with Qualcomm to obtain ARM-based computing chips. Additionally, the brand has also partnered with Microsoft for software and app support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio is India's leading telecom carrier serving more than 420 million customers.

Aiming to replicate JioPhone's success, the brand is now planning for the launch of an affordable laptop for price-sensitive buyers.

IDC estimates that 14.8 million PCs were shipped in India last year. With aggressive pricing, JioBook may disrupt the market dominated by HP and Lenovo.

Availability When is the JioBook arriving?

Reliance Jio is yet to announce the availability details of the JioBook laptop. However, as per the report, the brand is aiming to sell "hundreds of thousands" of units by March 2023. The device may be first available to enterprises such as government organizations, educational institutes, and schools starting this month. Within the next three months, the brand could plan for a consumer launch.

Features The laptop will run on JioOS

The JioBook laptop will boot JioOS. The apps will be available for download on the device through JioStore. Additionally, it will have 4G SIM card for internet support. The device will get ARM-based computing chips from Qualcomm. The software and apps will be provided by Microsoft. The laptop will be pitched to students and professionals as an alternative to tablets.

Information Pricing will remain a crucial aspect

Just like the JioPhone, the JioBook laptop might receive a great response from Indian buyers if it gets priced competitively. According to the reports, the device is estimated to bear a price tag of around Rs. 15,000, which seems quite reasonable.