Technology

Google developing Apple AirTag-like tracker: Things we know so far

Google developing Apple AirTag-like tracker: Things we know so far

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 17, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Google's tracking tag may be released later this year (Representative image)

Google is working on a Bluetooth tracker similar to Apple's AirTag, technology journalist Mishaal Rahman has claimed. The tech giant has added a "Locator tag" product type to its Fast Pair developer console, which likely refers to some Bluetooth tracker supporting Fast Pair technology. Additionally, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed that the product is codenamed "Grogu," and is under development by the Nest team.

Why does this story matter?

Tracking devices have become quite popular nowadays, especially since Apple introduced AirTag to help users locate lost items.

Given the success of AirTag, it is not surprising that Google has decided to enter the market and take on existing players like Samsung.

According to reports, Google's tracking tag is currently in the early stages. It might be announced at the upcoming I/O Developer Conference.

Google's smart tracker will support BLE, UWB technologies

According to Wojciechowski, Google has codenamed its smart tracker "Grogu" (also known as "groguaudio" or "GR10"). The developer reveals that the tracker is currently under development by the Nest team. However, it won't necessarily launch under the Nest range of devices. The smart tracker will utilize Google's Fast Pair feature, and have support for both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies.

Google's tracking tag will pack a speaker

Wojciechowski claims that the tracking tag will be equipped with a small internal speaker. This mini speaker will help play alerts. The developer also revealed that the tag will arrive in a variety of colorways.

BLE and UWB will help the tag operate efficiently

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) consumes significantly less power in comparison to standard Bluetooth connections. Using BLE, Google's tracking tag should operate with low power while maintaining a communication range akin to a traditional Bluetooth connection. Meanwhile, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) should ensure precise ranging on the tag, supporting accurate distance estimation and showing the right directions to the tag.

Google's "Finder Network" is also on the way

Google is also working on an equivalent to Apple's "Find My Network." It will be called "Finder Network" and will help users find their devices when disconnected from the internet. The location reports will be encrypted and only visible to owners of the devices.