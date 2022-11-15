Business

Google introduces UPI AutoPay for subscription-based purchases on Google Play

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 15, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Google Play now allows subscription-based purchases through UPI

Users of Google Play's subscription-based purchases in India have been clamoring for the addition of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) to the mode of payments. Finally, Google has heard their pleas. Indian users will be able to use UPI AutoPay for subscription-based purchases on Google Play. UPI was first introduced in the Play Store in 2019 for purchasing games and apps.

Context Why does this story matter?

The addition of UPI AutoPay on Google Play to make recurring payments is a welcome addition. Google's decision to add AutoPay to Play Store comes on the backdrop of Competition Commission of India fining the company twice in the last month for "abusing its dominant position."

New option Select 'Pay with UPI' after choosing a subscription plan

Google has announced that its users in India can now use UPI AutoPay to pay for subscription-based purchases. To use this feature, users have to select the 'Pay with UPI' option after selecting a subscription plan. This will enable UPI for recurring payments. The new option is available alongside other existing options, including credit and debit cards, net banking, carrier billing, and gift cards.

Official words UPI AutoPay will help more people access services: Google

"We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently," said Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand. He added that the introduction of UPI for subscription-based purchases will help "many more people access helpful and delightful services."

UPI AutoPay UPI AutoPay was introduced in 2020

UPI AutoPay was introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India in 2020 as part of UPI 2.0. It was launched to make recurring transactions possible with UPI. Although it had a slow start, the AutoPay feature has been picking up steam recently. It is available on streaming platforms including Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. UPI AutoPay has a limit of Rs. 5,000.