Wholesale inflation touches 15-month low of 0.13% in June
What's the story
India's wholesale inflation rate has eased to a 15-month low of 0.13% in June, data released by the Indian government today has showed. A Reuters poll of economists had projected the inflation to slightly rise to 0.52% last month. To note, the latest figure marks a decline from May's rate of 0.39%.
Retail figures
Retail inflation also sees major drop
Along with wholesale inflation, retail inflation has also seen a major drop. In May 2025, India's retail inflation fell to a six-year low of 2.82%. This is a decline of 34 basis points from April and the lowest annual rate since February 2019. The decline in both wholesale and retail inflation rates indicates an easing of price pressures on consumers across the country.
Future projections
RBI revises inflation forecast for FY26
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has revised its inflation forecast for FY26 to 4%, down from an earlier estimate of 4.2%. The revision comes amid a continued moderation in price pressures, largely due to lower food costs. The MPC expects inflation to average 3.6% in Q1, 3.9% in Q2, 3.8% in Q3 and rise slightly to 4.4% in the last quarter of FY26.