Ola Electric shares surge 17% despite ₹428cr Q1 loss—Here's why

Ola Electric Mobility 's shares surged by 17% to ₹46.67 today, after the company announced that its auto segment achieved EBITDA positivity in June 2025. This is a major operational milestone for the electric vehicle manufacturer. The company's auto segment delivered 68,192 vehicles in Q1FY26, meeting its guidance while gross margins expanded sharply to 25.6%, up from 13.8% in the previous quarter.

Financial strategy Cost optimization program 'Lakshya' shows positive results Ola Electric's cost optimization program "Lakshya" has successfully cut monthly auto operating expenses to ₹105 crore from ₹178 crore in Q3FY25. The consolidated EBITDA margin improved to -28.6% from -113.9% in Q4FY25, while the auto EBITDA margin stood at -11.6%. The company expects its auto segment will turn EBITDA positive in Q2FY26 and generate operating cash flow later this fiscal year.

Sales forecast The company has set ambitious targets for FY26 Ola Electric has set ambitious targets for FY26, expecting vehicle sales of 3.25-3.75 lakh units and revenue between ₹4,200-4,700 crore. The management expects exit gross margins to reach 35-40% with PLI benefits translating to ₹40,000-45,000 per vehicle. The company's Gen 3 scooters now account for 80% of sales and have shown improved performance with warranty claims being 60% lower than Gen 2 products.