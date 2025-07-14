K-drama actor Kang Seo-ha (31) dies after cancer battle
What's the story
The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the untimely demise of actor Kang Seo-Ha, who passed away at 31 after a battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by Sports Kyunghyang on Monday. The funeral procession will begin at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital on July 16, and her remains will be laid to rest at the family burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province. Her most recent work was the film In The Net alongside Kim Seon-ho and Park Gyu-young.
Tribute
Family remembers the late actor on Instagram
A family member of the late actor shared a touching video on Instagram, reminiscing about her life and expressing their grief. The post read, "I still can't believe it. Even while enduring such immense pain, you worried about those around you and about me." "Even though you couldn't eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal."
Career
Kang's career in brief
Born in 1994, the actor graduated from the Korea National University of Arts with a degree in Drama. She gained fame in 2012 after appearing in the music video for Brave Guys's Getting Farther Away. Over her career, she starred in several K-Dramas including Schoolgirl Detectives, First Love Again, Through the Waves, Assembly, Flowers of the Prison and Heart Surgeons. May she rest in peace.