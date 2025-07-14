Remembering South Indian icons lost in 2025

Legends of Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema

B. Saroja Devi was a trailblazer in Kannada films, acting in around 200 movies across four languages since her debut in 1955.

She was celebrated as "Abhinaya Saraswathi" and honored with both Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards before passing at 87 on July 14.

Kota Srinivasa Rao, a familiar face to Telugu audiences with over 750 films (and nine Nandi Awards!), died at 83 on July 13 after a long illness.

Vishnu Prasad made his name playing powerful villains in Malayalam cinema; he passed away on May 2 at just 49 due to liver illness.

Their talent and passion will always be remembered by fans across the south—and beyond.