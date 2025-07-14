'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' set for theatrical re-release in July
"Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," the inspiring sports biopic starring Farhan Akhtar as legendary runner Milkha Singh, is set for a big-screen comeback on July 18, 2025.
First released in 2013, the film follows Singh's journey from tough beginnings to becoming a champion, and this re-release marks the 12th year since its release while honoring his legacy.
Special screenings for hearing-impaired audiences
This special re-release will only be available in cinemas.
Back in 2023, the film had select screenings with Indian Sign Language interpretation to include hearing- and speech-impaired audiences, showing how much it means to fans and communities.
Don't miss this inspiring tale of the 'Flying Sikh'
With a cast including Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta alongside Akhtar, "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" was both a critical and commercial hit.
If you missed it before (or just want that big-screen experience again), now's your chance to catch an iconic story of grit and determination.