'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' set for theatrical re-release in July Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

"Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," the inspiring sports biopic starring Farhan Akhtar as legendary runner Milkha Singh, is set for a big-screen comeback on July 18, 2025.

First released in 2013, the film follows Singh's journey from tough beginnings to becoming a champion, and this re-release marks the 12th year since its release while honoring his legacy.