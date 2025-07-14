Next Article
James Gunn casts David Corenswet as Superman after horror movie performance
David Corenswet landed the Superman role after director James Gunn saw his standout performance in the 2022 horror film Pearl.
Gunn was so impressed by Corenswet's work as a projectionist in Pearl that he brought him in for a screen test, which ultimately led to him donning the cape.
'Pearl' and 'Superman: Legacy' streaming info
Pearl, directed by Ti West, is a critically acclaimed prequel to X with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and is streaming on HBO Max (US) and Jio Hotstar (India).
Meanwhile, Superman: Legacy kicks off a new era for DC movies, earning strong reviews from both critics (83%) and fans (93%), marking an exciting fresh start for superhero fans.