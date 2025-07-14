Cameron Green races past 4,500 First-Class runs: Stats

Australia have gained a commanding position in the third and final Test against West Indies, which is a Day-Night affair, after a dramatic second day at Sabina Park. Despite a top-order collapse, Cameron Green 's unbeaten 42 helped Australia reach 99/6 in the third innings by the end of Day 2. The visitors now have an overall lead of 181 runs. Meanwhile, Green went past 4,500 First-Class runs during his latest knock. Here are his stats.

Knock Vital knock from Green Australia's second innings got off to a rocky start under lights as six of their top seven batters were dismissed under 20. However, Green, who arrived at number three, joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins (5*) as the duo managed to survive the last 45 minutes without any further loss. The former batted with intent as he returned unbeaten on 42* off 65 balls, having smoked six fours. He played a 46-run knock in the first innings.

Stats Here are his FC numbers Playing his 70th FC game, Green has raced to 4,527 runs with his average being over 47. The tally includes 14 tons and 15 fifties with 251 being his best score. With his right-arm pace, Green has claimed 77 scalps in red-ball cricket with his average being 33.53. The 26-year-old owns three FC fifers as 6/30 are his best returns. However, owing to fitness issues, Green has been away from bowling in recent months.

Tests Over 1,500 runs in Tests Green, who made his Test debut against India in December 2020, breached the 1,500-run mark in Tests with a 46-run knock in the first innings of the ongoing game. Playing his 32nd Test, Green has raced to 1,565 runs at an average of 34.77. The tally includes seven fifties besides two hundreds. While 611 of his runs have come in home Tests at 30.55, he has tallied 919 away at 43.76. The tally also includes 35 wickets at 35.31.