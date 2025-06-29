Andrew McDonald backs Sam Konstas to shine in Test cricket

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has backed young cricketer Sam Konstas, asking for "a bit of patience" from fans and critics alike. The endorsement comes after Konstas's disappointing performance in the Test against West Indies in Barbados. He scored just three runs in one innings and was dismissed for five in another, both times by Shamar Joseph's in-duckers. Australia, however, won the duel by 159 runs.

Learning curve McDonald on Konstas's performance in Barbados McDonald, while addressing reporters at the team hotel in Barbados, stressed the importance of experience in cricket, saying "it's learning from previous events and trying to implement a way through that." He noted that Konstas was aggressive at times but also underplayed his shots. The coach said, "It's really that balance and tempo. He's got that there and that's a step up to Test cricket."

Patience plea Australia back Konstas despite his struggles McDonald also urged fans to be patient with young players like Konstas. He said, "That's all we ask for - a bit of patience and time with a young player coming into Test cricket." Despite his struggles in Barbados, Australia is backing him for the rest of the series. A big score could ease pressure ahead of the Ashes series against England.

Technical issues Coach acknowledges technical challenges for Konstas McDonald also acknowledged the technical challenges Konstas faces from deliveries coming in. He said, "It's an issue for everyone on that type of surface." The coach stressed that there's no such thing as a perfect technique and players should learn to play with their deficiencies. He added, "Did he lose his intent at certain times in that innings? Was he looking at his defensive layers rather than potentially putting some pressure back on?"