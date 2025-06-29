Andrew McDonald backs Sam Konstas to shine in Test cricket
What's the story
Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has backed young cricketer Sam Konstas, asking for "a bit of patience" from fans and critics alike. The endorsement comes after Konstas's disappointing performance in the Test against West Indies in Barbados. He scored just three runs in one innings and was dismissed for five in another, both times by Shamar Joseph's in-duckers. Australia, however, won the duel by 159 runs.
Learning curve
McDonald on Konstas's performance in Barbados
McDonald, while addressing reporters at the team hotel in Barbados, stressed the importance of experience in cricket, saying "it's learning from previous events and trying to implement a way through that." He noted that Konstas was aggressive at times but also underplayed his shots. The coach said, "It's really that balance and tempo. He's got that there and that's a step up to Test cricket."
Patience plea
Australia back Konstas despite his struggles
McDonald also urged fans to be patient with young players like Konstas. He said, "That's all we ask for - a bit of patience and time with a young player coming into Test cricket." Despite his struggles in Barbados, Australia is backing him for the rest of the series. A big score could ease pressure ahead of the Ashes series against England.
Technical issues
Coach acknowledges technical challenges for Konstas
McDonald also acknowledged the technical challenges Konstas faces from deliveries coming in. He said, "It's an issue for everyone on that type of surface." The coach stressed that there's no such thing as a perfect technique and players should learn to play with their deficiencies. He added, "Did he lose his intent at certain times in that innings? Was he looking at his defensive layers rather than potentially putting some pressure back on?"
Debut
Konstas was brilliant on debut
In December last year, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to wear the Baggy Green, aged 19 years and 85 days. He made a stunning debut on Boxing Day, scoring a brisk 60 runs off just 65 balls. While he could only manage eight runs in his second outing in Melbourne, his scores in the final Test of that series read 23 & 22. The one in Barbados was his third Test apperance.