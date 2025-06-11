A look at England's highest T20I totals in Southampton
England won the three-match series after beating West Indies in a high-scoring 3rd T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
The hosts rode on a supreme batting effort led by Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett to post 248/3 in 20 overs. In response, WI restricted to 211/8.
Notably, England registered their second-highest total in T20Is, also their highest in Southampton in the format.
#1
248/3 vs West Indies, 2025
As mentioned, England's 248/3 against WI is now their second-highest total in T20I cricket.
This also the highest T20I total involving England in Southampton.
Smith starred for England with a 26-ball 60, while Duckett was the top scorer (84 runs from 46 balls).
Bethell also hammered smacked 36* from 16 balls.
Notably, England's batters smacked a total of 15 sixes.
#2
209/6 vs Australia, 2013
Before the aforementioned 2025 T20I encounter, England's highest T20I total at this venue was registered over a decade ago.
The hosts racked up 209/6 in 20 overs against Australia in the 2013 Southampton T20I.
However, England lost the match as Australia had set a target of 249 runs.
The match saw Aaron Finch hammer a record-breaking 63-ball 156 (11 fours and 14 sixes).
#3
180/6 vs Sri Lanka, 2021
During the 2021 Southampton T20I against Sri Lanka, England amassed 180/6 in 20 overs batting first.
Dawid Malan was the star of England's innings, having slammed a 48-ball 76 (5 fours and 4 sixes). His opening partner Jonny Bairstow also smashed a 43-ball 51.
In response, the Lankans were bundled out for 91 in 18.5 overs. David Willey took three wickets.