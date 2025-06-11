What's the story

England won the three-match series after beating West Indies by 37 runs in a high-scoring 3rd T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The hosts rode on a supreme batting effort led by Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett to post 248/3 in 20 overs. In response, WI restricted to 211/8.

Notably, England registered their second-highest total against WI and in T20Is overall.