A look at England's highest T20I totals against West Indies
England won the three-match series after beating West Indies by 37 runs in a high-scoring 3rd T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
The hosts rode on a supreme batting effort led by Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett to post 248/3 in 20 overs. In response, WI restricted to 211/8.
Notably, England registered their second-highest total against WI and in T20Is overall.
#1
267/3 in Tarouba, 2023
In 2023, England registered their highest-ever total in T20I history.
They racked up 267/3 against the Windies in Tarouba. Philip Salt slammed a 57-ball 119 while Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone hammered whirlwind fifties.
Chasing a mammoth total, the Windies were bowled out for 192 in 15.3 overs. Andre Russell's 25-ball 51 kept them in the hunt in the second half.
#2
248/3 in Southampton, 2025
As mentioned, England's 248/3 against WI is now their second-highest total in T20I cricket.
Smith smashed 60 from 26 balls, with Duckett being the side's top scorer (84 runs from 46 balls).
Bethell also hammered smacked 36* from 16 balls.
England's batters smacked a total of 15 sixes. In addition to this, the batters also made their presence felt with 18 fours.
#3
226/3 in St George's, 2023
England's third-highest total against WI in T20Is is 226/3.
It came in the second innings of the 2023 St George's T20I as England registered a record run-chase.
They chased down 223, with Salt scoring an unbeaten 109 from 56 balls (4 fours and 9 sixes). Buttler, Livingstone, and Harry Brook also starred with the bat.
England won by seven wickets with a ball remaining.