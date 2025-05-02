Shubman Gill slams his 25th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Shubman Gill registered a fluent knock of 76 runs from 38 balls versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The Gujarat Titans captain added 87 runs for the opening wicket alongside Sai Sudharsan.
He then stitched another 62-run stand alongside Jos Buttler to lay a strong foundation for his side.
Gill smashed his 25th IPL fifty. Here's more.
Knock
Gill adds two solid stands for his side
Gill and Sudharsan were on song in the powerplay, making a record for Gujarat's highest total in this phase by adding 82 runs.
Sudharsan departed for a well made 48 thereafter before Buttler joined Gill and the two batted well.
Gill maintained a positive approach and reached a 25-ball fifty. Gill looked well set for a big knock but was unfortunately run out.
Runs
5th fifty-plus score against SRH for Gill
Gill's knock of 76 had 10 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 200.
In 113 IPL matches (110 innings), he has raced to 3,681 runs at 39.15. He owns 25 fifties and 4 tons.
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus SRH, the batter has scored 535 runs at 48.63 from 15 matches.
He now owns 4 fifties and a ton versus SRH (SR: 131.77).
Information
465 runs in IPL 2025 for Gill
In 10 matches this season, Gill owns 465 runs at an average of 51.66. He registered his 5th fifty of the season. He has clobbered 58 fours and 15 sixes.
Do you know?
Gill slams his 31st T20 fifty
Overall in the 20-over format, Gill has scored 4,936 runs at 37.67 from 155 matches (152 innings). He clobbered his 31st fifty. Notably, he has six hundreds in the format. His strike rate is 138.76.
Information
Gill's love affair with Ahmedabad continues
Gill averages a sensational 61.75 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in T20s. He has scored 1,235 runs from 24 games, striking at 165.10. He now owns 5 fifties and 4 tons here. Gill also reached 50 sixes at this venue (4s: 112).