What's the story

Gujarat Titans's opener Sai Sudharsan has scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The 23-year-old accomplished the feat during Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sudharsan reached the landmark after scoring his 32nd run of the innings, achieving the milestone in just 54 innings.

He is second overall globally for the least innings to 2,000 T20 runs. Here's more.