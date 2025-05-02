Sai Sudharsan becomes fastest Indian to 2,000 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's opener Sai Sudharsan has scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The 23-year-old accomplished the feat during Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Sudharsan reached the landmark after scoring his 32nd run of the innings, achieving the milestone in just 54 innings.
He is second overall globally for the least innings to 2,000 T20 runs. Here's more.
Record-breaking feat
Sudharsan surpasses Tendulkar's T20 record
Sudharsan's feat is better than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was the fastest Indian to get to 2,000 T20 runs before this.
Tendulkar reached the milestone in his 59th inning back in 2011.
Fastest Indians batters to reach 2000 T20 runs (innings):
54 innings - Sai Sudharsan
59 innings - Sachin Tendulkar
60 innings - Ruturaj Gaikwad
61 innings - Devdutt Padikkal
61 innings - Rajat Patidar
Do you know?
Sudharsan just behind Shaun Marsh
Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh holds the world record for the fewest innings to reach 2,000 T20 runs, having done so in just 53 innings. Sudharsan is behind Marsh for this record.
Knock
Sudharsan slams quickfire 48 versus SRH
Sudharsan and his opening partner Shubman Gill added a solid 87 runs for the 1st wicket.
Notably, the two were on song in the powerplay, making a record for Gujarat's highest total in this phase by adding 82 runs.
Sudharsan was dismissed in the 7th over by Zeeshan Ansari. His 48-run knock had 9 fours. He faced 23 balls, striking at 208.70.
Do you know?
500 runs in IPL 2025 for Sudharsan
Sudharsan became the 1st batter in IPL 2025 to complete 500 runs. In 10 matches, he owns 504 runs at 50.40. He has struck at 154.12 with the help of 5 fifties. He has smoked 55 fours and 16 sixes.
Stats
Sudharsan completes 1,500 runs and 150 fours in IPL
Overall in the 20-over format, Sudharsan has now raced to 2,016 runs from 55 matches (54 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo.
He averages a handsome 42 with his strike rate being 135.66.
He has 1 ton and 13 fifties under his belt. He has hit 195 fours and 51 sixes.
Meanwhile, 1,538 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at an average of 48.06.
Notably, he has now reached 150 IPL fours. He has also smashed 47 sixes. He owns 11 fifties and a ton in IPL.