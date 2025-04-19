Prasidh Krishna bags Purple Cap with second four-fer in IPL
A fine spell from Prasidh Krishna dented Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The Gujarat Titans pacer was phenomenal across all phases as he finished with 4/41.
This was his second four-fer in IPL as he now owns the Purple Cap this season with 14 scalps.
Here we look at his stats.
Bowling performance
Gujarat Titans's bowlers shine in the match
Gujarat Titans's decision to field first paid off as their bowlers, especially Krishna, put up a brilliant show.
He dismissed the dangerous KL Rahul (28) to open his account before removing Karun Nair (31).
His final over, the 18th over, saw the pacer dismiss Axar Patel (39) and Vipraj Nigam (0) in back-to-back balls.
Despite his brilliance, the Capitals posted a strong total (203/8).
Stats
Krishna averages 14.57 this season
As mentioned, Krishna finished his stellar spell with 4/41 from four overs.
The pacer has now raced to 14 scalps at 14.75 this season from seven matches. His economy rate is an impressive 7.44.
Overall, he now owns 95 scalps from 89 T20 matches at an economy of 8.51, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Notably, 63 of his T20 scalps have come in the IPL from 58 matches at 30.22. His ER reads 8.74 as this was his second four-fer.
Information
Eight wickets vs DC
With this spell, Krishna has raced to eight wickets across seven IPL games versus DC at 24.50. Notably, the pacer's maiden IPL four-fer came in the 2018 season while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.