A fine spell from Prasidh Krishna dented Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Titans pacer was phenomenal across all phases as he finished with 4/41.

This was his second four-fer in IPL as he now owns the Purple Cap this season with 14 scalps.

Here we look at his stats.