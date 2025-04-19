'Mighty player': Aakash Chopra hails Pooran ahead of LSG-RR clash
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that Nicholas Pooran could be the game-changer for Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
The two teams will lock horns at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
Given Pooran's phenomenal performance this season, Chopra is confident he can turn the game around single-handedly.
Notably, Pooran is currently the leading run-scorer this season.
Team performance
Chopra praises LSG's batting lineup
Chopra praised LSG's batting lineup in IPL 2025, particularly the contributions of openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.
He pointed out that skipper Rishabh Pant scored runs in the previous match, while also acknowledging David Miller's ongoing struggle for form.
Chopra also mentioned Ayush Badoni's inconsistent performance, but emphasized that Pooran can significantly impact their batting strength.
Player spotlight
Pooran's impressive stats this season
As noted, Pooran currently tops the Orange Cap race in IPL 2025 with a remarkable 357 runs at a blistering strike rate of 208.77 from seven innings.
His consistent performance has been instrumental for LSG this season, making him a crucial player in their lineup.
"Akela banda sab pe bhaari hai (one guy alone is proving too much for everyone). He is a mighty player," noted Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel Aakash Chopra.
Bowling strategy
Chopra's insights on LSG's bowling strength
Chopra also shared his thoughts on LSG's bowling strength, saying he is confident about Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi.
He emphasized that Sawai Mansingh Stadium is Bishnoi's home ground since he is from Rajasthan.
Chopra predicted a strong performance from Rathi in this match as the pitch conditions favor spin bowlers.
"This is Ravi Bishnoi's home. He comes from Rajasthan. I feel Digvesh Rathi will bowl well in this game," he added, speaking how it'll be difficult to play spinners.
Player update
Mayank Yadav's potential return adds excitement
Chopra also spoke about the possible return of Mayank Yadav, adding another layer of excitement to the match.
He said, "If Mayank Yadav is playing, it brings a little more thrill because he has pace."
However, Chopra also warned that Yadav could be a bit undercooked since he recently recovered from an injury.
Stats
A look at Pooran's 2025 and overall numbers
As mentioned, Pooran is on a roll, having amassed 357 runs in seven innings at 59.50.
His strike rate reads 208.77 alongside four fifties and a high score of 87*.
Notably, he has faltered only in two matches, scoring eight and 12 against CSK and MI, respectively.
He also owns the most sixes this season, having smoked 31 maximums.
Overall, his stellar form has seen him race away to 2,126 runs across 83 IPL matches.