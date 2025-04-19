What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that Nicholas Pooran could be the game-changer for Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The two teams will lock horns at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Given Pooran's phenomenal performance this season, Chopra is confident he can turn the game around single-handedly.

Notably, Pooran is currently the leading run-scorer this season.

Here's more.