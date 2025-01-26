What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has endorsed all-rounder Shivam Dube's inclusion in the national team for the final three T20Is against England.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that Dube's selection is well-deserved, given his pivotal role in India's victory at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

He stated, "He is not a glamorous kid. He performed well in the final as well", emphasizing that his performance should not be ignored.

