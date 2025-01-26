Chopra backs Dube's inclusion in T20I squad, calls it 'fair'
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has endorsed all-rounder Shivam Dube's inclusion in the national team for the final three T20Is against England.
In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra stated that Dube's selection is well-deserved, given his pivotal role in India's victory at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.
He stated, "He is not a glamorous kid. He performed well in the final as well", emphasizing that his performance should not be ignored.
Squad changes
Dube replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy
Dube and Ramandeep Singh joined India's squad for the final three T20Is against England, replacing the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh.
Despite the reshuffled lineup, India secured a thrilling two-wicket victory in the second T20I in Chennai.
Chopra stressed Dube's inclusion is well-deserved, saying "Nitish Kumar Reddy got ruled out and Shivam Dube has been called in his place, and that is actually a fair thing."
Performance review
Dube's impressive T20I record
Dube has an impressive T20I record, amassing 448 runs at a strike rate of 134.93 across 24 innings.
Notably, he played a pivotal role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup final triumph over South Africa, smashing a quickfire 27 off 16 balls to secure a seven-run victory.
Despite a recent back injury sidelining him during the Ranji Trophy, Dube made significant contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy tournaments.
Injury speculation
Chopra speculates on Reddy's injury
Chopra also speculated why Reddy was injured. He said the sudden increase in workload and pressure of international cricket could have caused Reddy's side strain.
"He played five consecutive Test matches in Australia and performed in them," Chopra said, adding that such continuous play can take a toll on a young player's body.