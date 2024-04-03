Next Article

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers versus Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Anrich Nortje claims 3/59 versus free-scoring KKR: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:55 pm Apr 03, 202409:55 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers versus Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Wednesday. On a solid batting surface in Visakhapatnam, KKR went on to smash 272/7 in 20 overs. Nortje broke a 60-run opening stand. He returned with 3/59. Here are the details.

Three wickets for the DC speedster

KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine added 60 runs in 4.3 overs. Nortje dismissed Salt with a ball that was pitched up as the Englishman perished after opting for a lofted drive. In the 14th over, Nortje got Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored 54 on debut. In the final ball of the 19th over, Rinku Singh was Nortje's final victim.

Key stats from Nortje's spell

Nortje bowled six dot balls from his four overs. He conceded at a rate of 14.80. Nortje gave away five fours and four sixes. Notably, he conceded 25 runs in his final over. Rinku hit him for three sixes in that over.

57 IPL scalps for Nortje

In 42 IPL matches, Nortje has raced to 57 wickets at 25.09. Nortje's economy rate in the IPL is 8.63. In the 2024 IPL season, he has four scalps from three matches at 37.50. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 113 T20 matches, the right-arm fast bowler owns 148 scalps at an average of around 21.