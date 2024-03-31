Next Article

Mayank went over 150 KMPH on numerous occasions

Who is IPL's new fast-bowling sensation Mayank Yadav? Decoding stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:19 am Mar 31, 202410:19 am

What's the story Mayank Yadav made a breath-taking debut for Lucknow Super Giants in Match 11 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings. The youngster bowled one of the fastest spells by an Indian in the competition's history and also claimed three wickets in the process. He clocked over 150 KMPH on numerous occasions. Here we decode his profile.

Spell

A breathtaking debut for Mayank

Chasing 200 at the Ekana Stadium, LSG were cruising at 102/0 when Mayank dented them. The speed merchant, who conceded two boundaries in his first over, drew the first blood by dismissing Jonny Bairstow with a well-disguised short delivery. He similarly dismissed Prabhsimran Singh. Jitesh Sharma was his final victim as he too miscued a big shot off a short-length delivery.

Elite list

Second-fastest delivery for an Indian

Mayank delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2024 to Shikhar Dhawan (155.8 KMPH). Among Indians, only Umran Malik (157 KMPH) has bowled a faster delivery in IPL history. Shaun Tait (157.71 KMPH), Lockie Ferguson (157.3 KMPH), and Anrich Nortje (156.2 KMPH) are the only others who are ahead of Mayank in terms of fastest balls bowled (IPL).

Who is Mayank Yadav?

Mayank, who represents Delhi in domestic cricket, was signed by LSG in the 2022 IPL auction for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Fitness issues were among the key reasons why he did not play a single game in the 2022 and 2023 competitions. As per Cricbuzz, Mayank was spotted by former India player Vijay Dahiya during a 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy game.

Stats

POTM award on IPL debut

Mayank received the Player-of-the-Match award for his 3/27 across four overs on his IPL debut. This took him to 15 wickets across 11 T20 matches at an economy of 6.48. While the 21-year-old boasts 34 wickets across 17 List A games at 21.55, he took two wickets in his solitary First-Class appearance so far.

Season

Some notable performances in 2023 domestic season

Playing for North Zone, Mayank was sensational in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. He ended up picking 12 wickets in five games at an average of just 17.58. While he claimed five wickets in four games in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked up six wickets in five Vijay Hazare Trophy matches last year.

Summary

Mayank powers LSG to triumph

LSG posted a commendable 199/8 while batting first, riding on Quinton de Kock's valuable 54. Nicholas Pooran (42) and Krunal Pandya (43*) also played fiery cameos. PBKS enjoyed a great start with openers Dhawan (70) and Bairstow (42) adding 102 runs. However, LSG hit back with Mayank claiming a three-fer. PBKS finished with 178/5.