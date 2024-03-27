Next Article

Pandya became the third player in MI colors to smash 100-plus maximums (Photo credit: X/@hardikpandya7)

Hardik Pandya completes 100 sixes for Mumbai Indians: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:33 pm Mar 27, 202410:33 pm

What's the story Hardik Pandya, who returned to the Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, has raced to 100 Indian Premier League sixes for the franchise. Pandya reached the milestone in match number eight of the IPL 2024 season between MI and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Notably, the all-rounder needed just one maximum to enter an illustrious club for the five-time winners.

MI

Pandya is the third batter for MI with 100 sixes

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya became the third player in MI colors to smash 100-plus maximums. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma (210 sixes) and Kieron Pollard (223 sixes). Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the other two players with 90-plus sixes for MI. Pandya is playing his 94th match for MI. He has surpassed 1,500 runs for the side in this contest.

Information

Pandya owns over 2,300 runs and 125-plus sixes in IPL

Overall, Pandya has featured in 124 matches in the IPL. He has scored over 2,300 runs in the cash-rich league. With one maximum, he now owns a tally of 127 sixes in the competition. Pandya's IPL strike rate is over 145.

Gujarat

Pandya was massive for Gujarat

Pandya was bought by Gujarat during the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was the skipper of the team in IPL 2022 and 2023 respectively. He led the side to glory in the IPL 2022 and then helped them reach the final last season where they lost versus Chennai Super Kings. Pandya smashed 833 runs for Gujarat at 37.86. His strike rate read 133.49.

Information

Pandya replaced Rohit as MI's skipper

After being traded to Mumbai, the management picked Pandya as the skipper. He replaced veteran Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five IPL honors. MI went ahead with this decision, keeping the future in mind.

Performance

Pandya scored a 4-ball 11 in MI's opener

In MI's opening match of the season against Gujarat, Pandya scored a four-ball 11 after coming to bat at number 7. The Titans managed 168/6 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, MI were restricted to 162/9 in 20 overs. Pandya was booed by certain sections of the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad.