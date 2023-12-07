IPL: Travis Head can play for one of these teams

IPL: Travis Head can play for one of these teams

Travis Head starred for Australia in the World Cup 2023 final

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Dubai on December 19. Several marquee overseas stars have registered for the bidding event. With Australia winning the ICC Cricket World Cup, there is ongoing hype for their stars, especially Travis Head, who has registered for the auction. Here are the teams that can target him.

Why does this story matter?

Left-handed batter Head ticks a lot of boxes for many IPL franchises. He is an explosive dasher and can also roll his arm over effectively. Head's knock in the ODI World Cup final has seen his stocks rise in recent times. In the IPL, he has featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has played 10 matches, scoring 205 runs at 29.29.

Head's prowess might lure GT

Head played the knock of his life in the 2023 WC final hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The entire India, including the Gujarat Titans owners, would have seen the firepower of Head. After trading their skipper Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians, they are left with Rs. 38.15 crore in the bank. The Titans will certainly target Head at the auction.

Will SRH go after Head?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released England's Harry Brook, who they picked for Rs. 13.25 crore. He could not fire besides scoring a century. Heading into the IPL 2024 auction, SRH now have Rs. 34 crore with them. Spending a major chunk on Head won't be a bad option. Moreover, the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will suit Head, who plays on the up.

Will DC change their tactics?

Delhi Capitals (DC) have shown trust in Indian batter Prithvi Shaw after retaining him. He is expected to partner David Warner at the top. However, the DC owners could pick Head and unite him with his Australian teammate Warner. The duo opened for Australia in WC 2023 and fared well. Head could also bat at number three if Shaw opens the batting.